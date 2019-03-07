Spring Break Dressing Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

After spending the last five months focusing solely on how to stay warm, it can be a little tricky to get back in a less-is-more mindset when it comes to clothes. Thankfully, there's a certain mid-March vacation scheduled that's designed solely to help us transition. Spring break might look different now that we're all grown up and out of school. But hey, when life gives you lemons (and two weeks of vacation), you might as well use them for a tropical getaway. There's just one thing: what the hell are you going to wear once you're there?
Don't fret just yet. As usual, we're here to help in the best way we know how. That is, by providing plenty of vacation-ready inspiration for you to get back into the warm-weather groove (even if it's only for one week). So without further ado, we scoured every Instagram account worth scrolling and found all the outfits you need for a dreamy getaway in paradise. And since we're getting an early start, you should have plenty of time to buy up all the pieces you need to take these looks from inspiration to reality.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.