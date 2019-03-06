Your Spring Break Packing List, Solved

Even when you make a complete packing list, it's inevitable that there will be last-minute add-ons that will keep your suitcase from actually zipping shut. And even though vacation clothing tends to be small (shorts and bathing suits take up a lot less space than sweaters and pants), the need for options ends up undoing any mental editing and outfit-planning that happened while daydreaming in that last pre-vacation board meeting.
So, whether you're planning ahead for an upcoming trip or scrambling to get things together before you jet off tomorrow, we've broken down the spring traveling must-haves you simply cannot leave home without. The (major) key to packing smart and packing light is focusing on versatility; it's what makes packing a breeze. Click through to see exactly what we mean.
