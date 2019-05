While you suss out destinations, we'll worry about the warm-weather checklist that's actually essential. The savviest packing approaches are ones that do the maximum with the minimum by choosing compact, climate-strategic to dual-purpose and layer-able items. Think foldable sunhats, transitional travel wraps to carryalls turned clutches, chic slip-on sneakers, tinted-lip sunscreens, and relaxation-enhancing snacks. The smart, stylish, and essential packing solutions ahead are summer-break plan-approved (pseudo or not). Scroll on to lighten up your luggage load and tighten up your trips for optimal enjoyment.