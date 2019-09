Jetting Off For The Long Weekend? These Are The Shoes You Should Be Traveling In

Whether you're taking a PJ to Solvang or flying commercial like everyone who's not Lala Kent, there's a trick to dressing for the ride. So to make your President's Day Weekend that much better, we're dishing out some advice on what to wear for your journey ahead — or more specifically, what shoes to wear. After all, your feet take a beating running from terminal to terminal, lugging (too many) bags up the escalator and, perhaps worst of all, standing in line for hours on end.