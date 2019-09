In the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, the women board Lala Kent's private jet and head to Santa Barbara wine country for a fun- (and drama-) filled weekend. The preview clip doesn't give away too much, but it does give viewers this juicy tidbit: "Crazy Kristen" is back in full-swing. As the wine flows, so do her thoughts (she tells one pourer that "Merlot is the basic bitch of wine"), which is bound to get her into some trouble. It's a known fact that Doute gets a bit, well, mouthy when she's had a few (just ask James Kennedy or anyone else who works at SUR), and based on comments she made to Daily Mail Australia last fall, it seems like Kristen and Carter are headed towards some tense times