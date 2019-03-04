"Honestly, I bleed out for the show, like I show every second of everything. So for this, I'm just going to have to say we're working, we're figuring it out. Especially if you want to talk about what's happening today, with the show airing, and what's been going on in our relationship in the past year or more, we're figuring it out. We'll let you all know when we get to that place," she said.