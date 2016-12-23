At last, some good news.
Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute is breathing a sigh of relief now that her beloved dog, Bowie, has been found. E! Online reports that the beagle-chihuahua mix was returned to the reality star after going missing for 20 hours.
According to Doute's Instagram posts, the pooch jumped over a sitter's patio in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. The dog is microchipped, but wasn't wearing a tag. It's unclear how or where he was found.
"REUNITED! Thank you every single person who reposted and retweeted to help find Bowie," Doute wrote after she and boyfriend Brian Carter reunited with the dog.
She later posted a photo of Bowie resting comfortably at home. Poor guy's tuckered out. No doubt his little adventure will have thinking twice about going all Flo Jo at the sitter's again.
