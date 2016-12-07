One Vanderpump Rules star just got extremely candid about a big behind-the-scenes taboo of filming a reality series: the use and potential abuse of prescription amphetamines. And one drug in particular: Adderall.
While sharing a bottle of pinot grigio with a New York Magazine writer, Kristen Doute, admits that she takes the prescription drug, most commonly prescribed to treat ADHD, in order to deal with the grueling filming schedule of the show. “I mean, I take Adderall," she says. She adds that she doesn't think that it is abused by her co-stars, but that most of them take it, too. However, it might have been in the past by her frenemy Stassi Schroeder. She describes Schroeder's diet in the early days of the show as "that Adderall, Diet Dr. Pepper diet."
Schroeder herself previously said she had a problem with the drug, but that it was all part of her quarter life crisis. She eventually became critical of it, telling Brandi Glanville on a podcast in 2015 that "it’s worst than coke because you get so addicted to it because it’s a pill and so you think it’s okay. But it made me absolutely psycho and it made me depressed all the time.”
It's not that surprising that this prescriptive drug is the drug of choice for those cast in a show filmed in L.A. featuring beautiful people. All of which are thirsty to find fame — as it makes those using it more alert, less hungry, and thus always ready to go out and party. Two of the other cast members, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, even have a podcast episode titled, "Fireball & Adderall." Lisa Vanderpump, nor the Bravo network, have commented on the vast availability of the drug on their show.
