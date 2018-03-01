Since March will inevitably have as many cold days as it will warm ones (at least, that's what we're hoping for), the looks ahead are an amalgamation of just that. You've got your floral dresses, but you've also got your puffer coats. Then there are the outfits that combine the two. Now's the time to take your warm weather clothes out of storage (but don't put those winter ones away just yet) and embrace the art of creative layering. And for any look that may seem like it doesn't work for you, remember these are just a starting off point — adding a jacket or swapping heels for boots can make all the difference. You got this.