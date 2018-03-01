It's March, which should mean daffodils, lighter jackets and crisp, sunny days. In reality, we're faced with train-stopping snow, extremely high bills in a bid to keep our flats heated, and soggy socks. So how does one dress in such transitional - and frankly miserable - weather? Look no further than Instagram for inspiration, where our favourite sartorial movers and shakers are serving exemplary 'spring' looks for us to pinch.