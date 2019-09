17 Suits To Wear When You’re Over Flouncy Dresses For the Holidays

After one too many holiday parties spent zipped up in a dress that's too tight, drags on the floor or requires constant adjustments, we're all in need of an alternative. Thankfully, suits, one of this season's biggest trends, just so happen to be a perfect replacement for the party dresses we've been donning to every holiday event over the last month. So in the name of being #ontrend, we're suiting up from now until the ball drops on December 31st.