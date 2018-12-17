17 Suits To Wear When You’re Over Flouncy Dresses For the Holidays

After one too many holiday parties spent zipped up in a dress that's too tight, drags on the floor or requires constant adjustments, we're all in need of an alternative. Thankfully, suits, one of this season's biggest trends, just so happen to be a perfect replacement for the party dresses we've been donning to every holiday event over the last month. So in the name of being #ontrend, we're suiting up from now until the ball drops on December 31st.
From velvet to sequins, sleek black to soft pastels, suits are quickly becoming our party go-to. So next time you're in a bind and can't possibly wear that gold party dress to one more occasion, turn away from your usual holiday staples and opt instead for an equally festive outfit of the two-piece variety. Trust us when we say that by the end of another long night, you'll be much happier in these oh-so-easy suit alternatives.
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 suits to trade in your party dresses for this holiday season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.