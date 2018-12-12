Cute Clutches To Get You Through Every Holiday Party

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good tote bag as much as anyone. Where else would we store the makeup bags we don’t need, granola bars for “emergencies” or a back-up book just in case we finish book #1? But sometimes leaving behind those so-called necessities behind isn’t a bad thing. In all honesty, all we really need is lip balm, our iPhones, a credit card and our keys.
That’s where our itty-bitty clutches come in. And with holiday party season in full swing, lugging around an overstuffed tote or two is too much to handle. There’s no better time to toss our overnight bags to the side and opt for something a little more chic. So grab your actual essentials, because these adorable party clutches aren’t gonna fit much else.
Before you drag your laptop to another party, take a look at the 17 clutches ahead.
