18 Holiday Party Dresses You're About To See Everywhere

Between finishing up work before holiday travel and finding that one perfect gift for all of your loved ones, there isn't a whole lot of time to think about you this time of year. To help you find some balance, as well as a party dress or two, we combed through page after page of metallic and sequins to round up this season's best holiday outfit options . From gold frocks to LBDs , there's no shortage of party dresses to choose from in the mix ahead.