18 Holiday Party Dresses You're About To See Everywhere

We're taking a headcount — who's ready to stay up way too late on "school" nights, suffer through two weeks of toe-pinching heels and drink a little too much champagne? Ready or not, it's officially holiday party season, and with gift exchanges, office parties, family get-togethers and New Year's Eve festivities on the horizon, your schedule's probably filling up fast. Which leaves us with just one question: What in the world are we going to wear? And who has the time to figure it out?
Between finishing up work before holiday travel and finding that one perfect gift for all of your loved ones, there isn't a whole lot of time to think about you this time of year. To help you find some balance, as well as a party dress or two, we combed through page after page of metallic and sequins to round up this season's best holiday outfit options. From gold frocks to LBDs, there's no shortage of party dresses to choose from in the mix ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.