17 Party Shoes More Dazzling Than A NYE Ball

Just as we prepare our Halloween costumes weeks (if not months!) in advance, so too do we pre-plan our New Year's Eve outfits. Slinky dress or all-black suit? Gold or silver? Velvet or sequins? The possibilities go on and on. But after all those decisions, it's easy to forget about that one item that can make or break any New Year's Eve look: the shoes. You might have found the perfect dress, but without a killer pair of shoes to pair it with, the whole 'fit could be a dud — and that's no way to start a new year.
So since we know how crazed the the holiday season can be, we're offering up our knowledge in the shoe department. After combing through every current holiday shoe collection, we rounded up the worthiest contestants. From sky-high stilettos to weather-appropriate boots, the 17 party shoes ahead are sure to put a finishing touch on your last look of 2018.
