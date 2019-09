17 Party Shoes More Dazzling Than A NYE Ball

Just as we prepare our Halloween costumes weeks (if not months!) in advance, so too do we pre-plan our New Year's Eve Slinky dress or all-black suit? Gold or silver? Velvet or sequins? The possibilities go on and on. But after all those decisions, it's easy to forget about that one item that can make or break any New Year's Eve look the shoes . You might have found the perfect dress, but without a killer pair of shoes to pair it with, the whole 'fit could be a dud — and that's no way to start a new year.