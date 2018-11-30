17 Plus-Size Party Dresses To Wear To Your Next Holiday Shindig

Not that you ever need a reason to get all dolled up, but the holiday season certainly provides a lot of opportunities for you to step outside of your typical winter uniform of jeans and a sweater and put on a party dress for a night out on the town. Whether you’re getting together with girlfriends for some festive cocktails, having a romantic dinner with your significant other, or just feeling a tiny bit extra (we all have our moments) and want to go all out for your next party or seasonal gathering, we’ve got the dresses for the occasion.
Although there’s still a lot of work to be done in the world of plus-size fashion, we have to say we were impressed by the selection of party wear for this winter. The options vary from elegant to playful — from satin blazer dresses to ones with flowy midi skirts, to sequin mini dresses that scream “I am the life of the party,” these 17 options will add a little bit of extra sparkle to your cold-weather wardrobe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.