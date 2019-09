17 Plus-Size Party Dresses To Wear To Your Next Holiday Shindig

Not that you ever need a reason to get all dolled up, but the holiday season certainly provides a lot of opportunities for you to step outside of your typical winter uniform of jeans and a sweater and put on a party dress for a night out on the town. Whether you’re getting together with girlfriends for some festive cocktails , having a romantic dinner with your significant other, or just feeling a tiny bit extra (we all have our moments) and want to go all out for your next party or seasonal gathering, we’ve got the dresses for the occasion.