Follow The Call Of The Disco Ball: Our Favorite Party Season Looks

Thought your only option was a party dress? Think again: the co-ord is just as thrilling and comes in a plethora of fabrics and styles this season. Channel Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 with Alberta Ferretti’s mix-and-match metallic two-piece, complete with show-stopping details like the wide leg and pussybow blouse. Self-Portrait has suiting nailed, while Kitri’s ultra violet jacquard co-ord is as comfy as it is sumptuous – pair with gold accessories for a festive color clash.