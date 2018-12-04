Follow The Call Of The Disco Ball: Our Favorite Party Season Looks

More is more this party season: with shimmering sequins, Quality Street colors, and '80s prom dresses, there’s no room for wallflowers. We shot our favorite after-dark pieces at London’s glittering Moth Club, from the statement-making gold bag to the puff-sleeved prom dress.
Soirée season has arrived – we’ll see you on the dance floor.
It wouldn’t be a party without sequins, but this season sparkle goes next-level thanks to the designs of Halpern, Ashish, and Balmain, who all sent head-to-toe sequin looks down fall 2018's runways. Our star-spangled highlights are Rixo x Laura Jackson’s chevron striped number, a tea dress for after dark; Warehouse’s fringed co-ord, a modern take on the '20s flapper; and (again from Warehouse) a backless silver gown dripping in contemporary glamour.
Forget the LBD – this season, we’ve fallen for the '80s prom dress. Would Cyndi Lauper or Madonna circa Desperately Seeking Susan wear it? If it's a yes, then you’re on the right track. Isa Arfen’s Bow Wow dress is at the top of our wish list – a larger than life blue bow is the ultimate party starter – while Danish brand Rotate has made the sweetest fuchsia mini. From pouffy sleeves to balloon skirts, exaggerated proportions are key.
Thought your only option was a party dress? Think again: the co-ord is just as thrilling and comes in a plethora of fabrics and styles this season. Channel Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 with Alberta Ferretti’s mix-and-match metallic two-piece, complete with show-stopping details like the wide leg and pussybow blouse. Self-Portrait has suiting nailed, while Kitri’s ultra violet jacquard co-ord is as comfy as it is sumptuous – pair with gold accessories for a festive color clash.
It’s all business in the front and party in the back with some dresses. Topshop’s liquid gold slip requires one last glance over the shoulder before hitting the dance floor, while Gucci’s aquamarine dress is scene-stealing from all angles.
There’s only one plus-one we want this party season: a statement bag that’s as Instagrammable as the rest of our get-up. Shrimps’ beaded Antonia bag now has the Midas touch in luxurious gold, while Rejina Pyo’s boxy number sets the bar high. For these accessories, there’s no RSVP required.
If you didn’t get the memo, animal print came back in a big way this year, and none more so than glam rock’s favorite: snakeskin. Pay homage to the Rolling Stones and don a pair of python trousers, best teamed with tactile velvet and tailored cuts. The '70s never felt so fresh.
Remember: Quality Street colors are inspiring our favorite dresses this festive season. Gucci’s shimmering electric blue dress, with oversized bows and a thigh-high hemline, looks good enough to eat, while Isa Arfen’s ruched and gathered off-the-shoulder piece is a caramel delight. The brighter the better here; extra points for matching your eyeshadow to your outfit.
