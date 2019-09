While the traditional wedding season has already passed, we're betting you haven't seen your last save the date mailer just yet. In an era where quick engagements are the norm — we're looking at you Justin and Priyanka — and destination weddings are on the rise, the marriage buzz now happens year-round. Where we used to store away the what-to-wear-to-a-wedding dilemma come fall, we're no longer allowed a reprieve. If anything, we're guessing the number of wedding-guest outfits you'll need this season is about to see a significant hike.