Despite being a mere season apart, summer and fall weddings couldn't be more dissimilar. From color schemes to the dinner menu, there's a clear shift in tone, meaning your dress code will, too. Your breezy, go-to summer wedding dresses aren't going to cut it. Instead, turn towards warm, natural colors, satiny fabrics and the bounty of patterns available. To save you the headache, see our 16 picks ahead that will make dressing for your next fall wedding easier than ever.