While the traditional wedding season has already passed, we're betting you haven't seen your last save the date mailer just yet. In an era where quick engagements are the norm — we're looking at you Justin and Priyanka — and destination weddings are on the rise, the marriage buzz now happens year-round. Where we used to store away the what-to-wear-to-a-wedding dilemma come fall, we're no longer allowed a reprieve. If anything, we're guessing the number of wedding-guest outfits you'll need this season is about to see a significant hike.
Despite being a mere season apart, summer and fall weddings couldn't be more dissimilar. From color schemes to the dinner menu, there's a clear shift in tone, meaning your dress code will, too. Your breezy, go-to summer wedding dresses aren't going to cut it. Instead, turn towards warm, natural colors, satiny fabrics and the bounty of patterns available. To save you the headache, see our 16 picks ahead that will make dressing for your next fall wedding easier than ever.
