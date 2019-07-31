A Wedding-Guest Outfit For Every Type Of Beach Destination

By now, we're all painfully aware that the final stretch of summer is upon us. But, that "it's not over yet!" mentality is contributing to a flurry of last-minute itinerary-planning in which we all try to squeeze in one more trip before the season is really and truly over. Now if you're one of the fortunate ones who's about to embark on an epic, tropical beach vacation this month without the last-minute Airbnb scramble, there's likely one explanation: you're going to a destination beach wedding. (Lucky!)
While you may have paid the deposit on the hotel, purchased plane tickets, and contributed to the Honeyfund back when there was snow on the ground, there is something you left until the last minute: your wedding-guest outfit. (Come on, you had to procrastinate on something.) However, we’re certainly not here to judge — we’re here to help you dress for your coastal celebration. We know that your ensemble is going to depend on the particular ocean that you’ll be in the proximity of — a 200-head Southampton affair overlooking the Atlantic will have a very different dress code than Pacific-facing Oahu nuptials — so we planned an outfit for a variety of sandy destinations. Click through to see some saltwater locations both far-flung and domestic — with a head-turning look for each one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.