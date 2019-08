A Wedding-Guest Outfit For Every Type Of Beach Destination

While you may have paid the deposit on the hotel, purchased plane tickets, and contributed to the Honeyfund back when there was snow on the ground, there is something you left until the last minute: your wedding-guest outfit . (Come on, you had to procrastinate on something.) However, we’re certainly not here to judge — we’re here to help you dress for your coastal celebration. We know that your ensemble is going to depend on the particular ocean that you’ll be in the proximity of — a 200-head Southampton affair overlooking the Atlantic will have a very different dress code than Pacific-facing Oahu nuptials — so we planned an outfit for a variety of sandy destinations. Click through to see some saltwater locations both far-flung and domestic — with a head-turning look for each one.