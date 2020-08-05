20 Stunning Courthouse Wedding Outfits

In the face of stay-at-home orders and a ban on large gatherings put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many 2020 spring and summer weddings have been rescheduled to next year or canceled altogether. As a result, some couples are holding virtual ceremonies over Zoom, having immediate family-only weddings, or choosing intimate ceremonies with just an officiant this year. Whether you’re foregoing a big wedding in favor of a small one or making it official with just your partner ahead of a large reception party down the line, a new wedding outfit is in order. (Not that we needed an excuse to shop.)
Typically referred to as courthouse wedding dresses, these more casual styles are also generally a lot more fun and fashion-forward than traditional wedding gowns. While you may have opted out of wearing a jumpsuit, a deconstructed shirt dress, or a dress with sexy cutouts for a formal wedding with 200 people, why not wear something that feels uniquely you during a ceremony that’s, well, just for the two of you? And if you are getting married next year, these looks can conveniently double as a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner and wedding anniversary looks.
Ahead, dresses that are perfect for a courthouse or a city hall wedding, or a casual ceremony.
