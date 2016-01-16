You Won't Believe These Wedding Dresses Cost Under $1,000

For some people, the the sky is the limit when it comes to shelling out money for the perfect wedding dress. But for most others, the more realistic reality is that the budget for your dream gown isn't unlimited. So finding the piece that makes you look and feel your best (but does't make you go completely bankrupt) can require some serious commitment and creativity.
However, you'll be surprised to find just how many incredible options are available that don't even break the $1,000 mark. Ahead, we compiled 30 picks we can't get enough of that you won't believe fall in a lower price bracket. Click on to see the gowns that deliver in both style and affordability — and prepare to be impressed.
