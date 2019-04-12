Every Outfit You Need For Coachella — All In One Place

After a winter so long we didn't think we'd ever see the sun again, the light at the end of the tunnel is near — and Ariana Grande is standing in it, bopping to 7 Rings in front of 126,000 screaming millennials. That's right, it's festival season. But before you board the jet to Indio, you first have to tackle that all-important task of figuring out what to wear.
Coachella, to many music fans, is as much a fashion moment as Fashion Week is for New Yorkers, with attendees spending hours on end searching for the perfect festival look. But with weekend 1 starting today, and weekend 2 just one shipping window away, who has the time? To make Coachella shopping a bit easier and a lot less time-consuming, we got to work searching for you. Thankfully, the goers of Coachella past make easy pickings for inspiration. Ahead, check out 8 influencer-approved Coachella outfit ideas that'll have you mastering festival style in no time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.