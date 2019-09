The Comeback, which is like Curb Your Enthusiasm with fourth wall-breaking confessionals, is an interesting choice to splice with Grande’s video. It’s worth noting that there is power and reclamation in “7 Rings”; her lyrics portray Grande as a woman who can purchase her own luxury goods. Meanwhile, the footage of Cherish portrays her as someone desperate to re-enter fame’s good graces in a process over which she has no control. The video was ostensibly created as pure internet novelty, but the horrifying implication is that the now-empowered Grande is only years away from fading from the limelight, at which point she will be another Valerie Cherish, doing reality TV takes as a burned-out star. We hope we’re not reading too much into this, but watch it yourself and see where the vibes take you.