The video splices Grande’s chorus lyrics “I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it,” with Kudrow repeating “I got it!” in front of a blue screen. The source is a scene in the pilot episode of The Comeback, in which Kudrow plays Valerie Cherish, who stars in a reality TV show about being an aging sitcom actress (yes, it’s very meta). Cherish is attempting to nail a confessional about getting cast in a part, exclaiming, “I got it!” A producer off-screen isn’t convinced that Cherish’s enthusiasm is real, so she asks Cherish to repeat the phrase several times. Cherish eventually becomes frustrated and storms off the set.