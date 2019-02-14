Ariana Grande's fans are breaking up with her song "7 Rings," but not because they are bored! The singer's fanbase has decided that the best way to send "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" to the top of the charts is to ignore "7 Rings," her song that is already at the top of the charts. (It is her second single from Thank U, Next to do so.) The logic here is questionable, but the intentions are sweet — get Ari her next big single! Grande, by the way, fully supports this method, even if she thinks it is bonkers.
Advertisement
"y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’..... i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies," Grande wrote on Twitter.
Later, when fans asked her to use the hashtag #BOYCOTT7RINGS in solidarity, she replied, "r u ok." The fans apparently had a "BUWYG, IB" streaming party last night as an effort to stymie the "7 Rings" success.
y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’..... i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies ? i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext https://t.co/g7kdn4E1PD— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019
"BUWYG,IB," by the way, hasn't even pierced Billboard's Top 100 list yet, but Thank U, Next is likely to make major strides as an album. Already, the album broke two records on Apple Music: for most first-day streams of a pop album, and for most first-day streams of a female artist. Silly fans, don't you realize that the success of "7 Rings" bolsters the success of "BUWYGI, IB"? Let songs champion other songs!
Meanwhile, "Thank U, Next" is number 7 on the Billboard chart. The Grande takeover has commenced.
Advertisement