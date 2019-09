Ariana Grande's fans are breaking up with her song "7 Rings ," but not because they are bored! The singer's fanbase has decided that the best way to send " Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored " to the top of the charts is to ignore "7 Rings," her song that is already at the top of the charts . (It is her second single from Thank U, Next to do so.) The logic here is questionable, but the intentions are sweet — get Ari her next big single! Grande, by the way, fully supports this method, even if she thinks it is bonkers.