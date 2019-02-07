Ariana Grande wasn't content to just give fans a new album — she's dropping a new music video tonight as well. PopCrave reports that Grande is pairing the music video for "Break Up With Your Boyfriend I'm Bored" with the release of Thank U, Next, and she's teasing the music video and a snippet of the song on Twitter.
In an audio-only sneak peek posted by That Slap on Twitter, Grande sings the lyrics "Then I realize she's right there / and now I'm on my own like damn this ain't fair / Break up with your girlfriend ya ya / cuz I'm bored / You can hit it in the morning ya ya / Like it's yours."
And in two clips posted by Grande, we get the briefest glimpse as to what goes down in the video.
But that's not the biggest reveal. In another tweet, Grande posted a still from the video that features none other than Riverdale's Charles Melton. Melton plays Reggie in the CW series and has also appeared in episodes of Glee and American Horror Story. He is also starring alongside Yara Shahidi in the upcoming film The Sun Is Also A Star, but before then, he and model Ariel Yasmine are bringing Grande's newest song to life.
Thank U, Next is out Friday, February 8.
