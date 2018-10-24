By the first day of fall, the streets of NYC are swarmed with the finance and tech crowd wearing their company's customized fleece vests. Unfortunately, mine isn't R29 customized, but in the same workwear vein, I styled it with a wool skirt and blouse. I typed up an excel spreadsheet at 100 words per minute, thanks to how free my arms now were without the limitations of a jacket sleeve. I even took even took the look for a stroll down Wall Street. I fit right in minus the pink hair.