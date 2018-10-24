"I’ll Try Anything Once" is my favourite song by Julian Casablancas – and my style philosophy as of late. I’ve been swan diving into trends that I never thought I would wear, and to my surprise, many are now key pieces in my wardrobe (they haven't all been wins, of course). But vests are the autumn equivalent of wrap tops, a clothing piece that I’ve never considered and almost forgotten about altogether. After all, how warm can something with no sleeves actually keep you? I was very skeptical.