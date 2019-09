I will always jump at the opportunity to take my sandwiches in wrap form. This thinking, however, does not also apply to my preference in tops . Frankly, wrap tops are my last pick on the blouse spectrum. But since I've heard so many friends sing their praises — how easy they are to wear (what?!) and how flattering they look (erm, debatable) — and since I've come across so many versions of the trend , I felt like I must have been missing something.