Welcome to New Arrivals, where R29 editors test out the latest pieces from their favorite brands and share their top looks. Whether you’re overwhelmed by the number of places to shop or trying to hone in your personal style, come along as we explore ‘fits, fabrics, styling potential, and more by sorting through the virtual and IRL shelves at our go-to shopping destinations.When you think of May, you might envision blooming flowers and the sweet arrival of warm weather. But here at Refinery29, the fashion editors also see it as the start of the wedding season. If you have one nuptial after another this year, the cost of wedding guest outfits can add up. Enter Abercrombie & Fitch , the R29-reader favorite brand that has a Wedding Shop collection to help dress brides, bachelorette parties, and wedding guests alike with many standout (and under-$200) styles.After seeing several of the brand’s dresses go viral in the past, I set out to try some new and bestselling styles from the Best Dressed Guest selection for myself — and discovered the store to be filled with dresses for every type of occasion, from formal to destination, and featuring spring trends like bubble hems and drop-waist styles. Read on to discover some of my favorite Abercrombie & Fitch spring and summer wedding guest-approved dresses. (For reference, I’m 5’3” and am wearing a standard medium size in each dress pictured).