ADVERTISEMENT
Receiving a wedding guest invitation with a dress code usually means we run straight to our group chat, frantically asking what everyone is wearing. Wedding guest attire can range from floor-sweeping black tie gowns to knee-length cocktail dresses. Then there are things to consider like the ambiance of the venue, whether it's outdoors or in, and the time of year. If the invite says formal wedding attire, however, you're in luck. It may seem deceptively hard at first, but this popular style is actually quite flexible. Think of "formal" as the perfect medium between black tie and cocktail ensembles. You can wear a variety of lengths and silhouettes and still fall squarely within the guidelines. Still not sure what to wear? Leave your worries with us, as we've picked out only the best formal wedding guest attire for you.
One simple rule you can abide by when searching for the best formal wedding guest attire is that your outfit should be not so much a black tie red carpet gown but more dressy than a cocktail look. Wedding guest styles such as midi and maxi dresses and gowns in colorful hues and delicate details are acceptable, as are elevated separates like three-piece pantsuits and silky modern tailored sets. Chic jumpsuits are another jazzy option, too, as you can be comfortable and choose fun prints or one-pieces with dramatic embellishments. Feel free to dress outside of the box and pick a wedding guest 'fit that you feel the best in and also respects the couple's wishes with these picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.