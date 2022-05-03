Things are feeling normal-ish this spring, at least as far as our closets and calendars are concerned. That means wedding season is back, and it's busier than ever as betrothed couples everywhere make up for lost time celebrating their love. The bad news: Guests are running out of outfit ideas for such occasions. Before settling on the same LBD that's served you so well for years (and years and years), take a gander at what Nordstrom Rack has got to offer in the occasionwear department right now. No matter the date of the nuptials, it's a good time to browse, with plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories ringing in at under $50.
Whether you're looking for something formal or you'd like to dabble in the biggest dress trends for spring, there's a perfect match for everyone at the retailer known for its plethora of deals and discounts. Ahead, we've put together a range of well-priced outfit essentials from Nordstrom Rack fit for your next fête that'll have you saying "I do" — or at least, clicking add to cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
