Whether you're looking for something formal or you'd like to dabble in the biggest dress trends for spring , there's a perfect match for everyone at the retailer known for its plethora of deals and discounts. Ahead, we've put together a range of well-priced outfit essentials from Nordstrom Rack fit for your next fête that'll have you saying "I do" — or at least, clicking add to cart.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.