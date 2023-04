Is Wedding Guest Styling The Next Bridal Fashion Trend?

Before March 2020, stylist Micaela Erlanger was hired to style and shop for all 50 guests for a four-day destination bacchanalia — at the client’s expense. While that wedding was scuttled by the pandemic, these days, Erlanger finds more and more of her clientele requesting custom moodboards that harness her experience, styling editorials and A-list stars like Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger, for wedding events. “The purpose [of a moodboard] is to inspire and evoke a feeling and lend a direction,” she says. “Depending on how personalized the clients are looking to get, we will include some recommended items that are available [for guests and wedding party members] to buy.” (Jacobs is also contemplating incorporating links-to-buy in her PDFs.)