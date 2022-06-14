I Got A Made-To-Order Black-Tie Dress — & No, I’m Not Famous

After a month of anticipation, my order arrived at my doorstep. (I've never opened a piece of mail faster, BTW). Inside, my dress was enclosed in a plastic bag with a card on top. I unfolded it and tried it on immediately, hoping that it would fit me like a glove and stop at my toes — something that has never happened before with full-length anything. (I get my jeans hemmed, folks.) To my shock and awe, it was as if Cinderella's own fairy godmother made this dress to my exact form. Sure enough, the length was perfect, and the empire waist sat just right on my weirdly long torso. Even the drapey neckline worked — something I normally would've never tried with an off-the-rack dress since the proportions sometimes overwhelm a petite frame. (I also loved the color, which was spot-on with the images online. You can order real fabric swatches for $2 a piece if you need ironclad peace of mind.)