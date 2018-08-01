Like many petite women, we here at R29 HQ have our fair share of dressing woes. Ever stepped into a floor-length frock only to be swallowed in excess fabric? Or, tried on a mini and realized that, on you, it's actually a midi? This happens to us all the time. To further complicate matters, our short frames come in many shapes and sizes, and the term "petite" doesn't necessarily correspond to a size zero.
So, in an attempt to stop going broke with constant trips to the tailor, we combed the Internet and selected 24 gorgeous dresses — featuring styles for work, weddings, and weekends — that'll complement every petite woman's shape. While we wish we could say more than just a handful of brands are making dresses with the petite market in mind, that's not to say there aren't plenty of options for checking off all the dress trends before summer's end.
Click ahead to bid a fond farewell to those height-related gripes.
