When it comes to winter dressing, petite people can often get away with shopping in straight-fit sections. A fluffy jumper which appears a little baggier than usual isn’t going to be the most obvious thing in the world. Once the warm weather shows up, however, it’s an entirely different story. Whether you want well-fitting garments to show off in the sunshine or you'd just like to avoid tripping over your hem while walking in the park, securing spring styles that properly fit a shorter frame is no easy task for petite shoppers.