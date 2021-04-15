When it comes to winter dressing, petite people can often get away with shopping in straight-fit sections. A fluffy jumper which appears a little baggier than usual isn’t going to be the most obvious thing in the world. Once the warm weather shows up, however, it’s an entirely different story. Whether you want well-fitting garments to show off in the sunshine or you'd just like to avoid tripping over your hem while walking in the park, securing spring styles that properly fit a shorter frame is no easy task for petite shoppers.
With so many warm-weather styles involving a lot of fabric, finding petite-friendly options can be difficult. From flowing maxis to floaty midis, long sundresses that work for smaller frames are often hard to come by. And with so many high street and high-end shops ignoring the petite market altogether, individual styles and wider sizing options are rarely taken into account.
Happily, a selection of brands are offering more than just straight-fit sizes this spring and many have heard petite shoppers' cries for long dresses that work for people who don't have long legs. Whether you're hunting for a classic floral midi dress to wear to your first socially distanced picnic of the year or an easy-breezy maxi for a summer staycation, we’ve rounded up the best long dresses on the market that work for smaller frames.
Click through the slideshow ahead to shop 14 of the best petite-friendly long dresses for spring...
