But as the show has continued, it's become one of the best TV representations of what addiction is really like. It's a funny show, for sure, but it's also one that's addressed the death of a 20-something character from a drug overdose . Even the U.S. Surgeon General applauded the show for not sugarcoating the reality of addiction. So, yes, there are definitely consequences of addiction, and the show doesn't shy away from them.