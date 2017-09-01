The show does not yet have an official premiere date, but will be directed by both show creator Nic Pizzolatto and filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier. The combination of the two should provide some excellent camera work to capture the Ozarks' stunning scenery. We're also hoping that season 3 brings back the nuanced, character-driven magic we loved so much about season 1, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. As an actor, Mahershala Ali has that magic in spades.