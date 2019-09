Mahershala Ali is one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. He's starred in some iconic films and televisions shows: House of Cards , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, and The Hunger Games. But it was his role as Juan that transfixed us all when we saw Moonlight — for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor , and which very deservedly won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016.