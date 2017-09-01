Mahershala Ali is one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. He's starred in some iconic films and televisions shows: House of Cards, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, and The Hunger Games. But it was his role as Juan that transfixed us all when we saw Moonlight — for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and which very deservedly won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016.
Now Ali will be starring in season 3 of True Detective, and we know where the show will be set. And it happens to be one of the most beautiful places in the United States.
Advertisement
According to Rolling Stone, season 3 of the narrative procedural drama will be set in the Ozark mountains. The Ozarks encompass most of Southern Missouri, stretching into Arkansas, Oklahoma, and a tiny of part of Kansas. Ali will playing Wayne Hays, a police detective from Northern Arkansas.
We don't know if the show will actually be shot in the Ozarks, but personally, I hope it will be. I visited the mountains when I was a child and it still remains one of my favorite memories. Soaring, tree-covered mountains with beautiful lakes and rivers in the valleys — it couldn't be a better setting for Mahershala Ali to investigate a disturbing crime.
The show does not yet have an official premiere date, but will be directed by both show creator Nic Pizzolatto and filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier. The combination of the two should provide some excellent camera work to capture the Ozarks' stunning scenery. We're also hoping that season 3 brings back the nuanced, character-driven magic we loved so much about season 1, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. As an actor, Mahershala Ali has that magic in spades.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement