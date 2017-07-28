Mahershala Ali Set To Star In True Detective Season 3

Ever since Season 2 of True Detective failed to gain the critical and commercial acclaim of its freshman season, the future of the anthology series has been uncertain at best. Although the HBO show was never officially cancelled, it began to seem increasingly unlikely that another season would hit our small screens.
But the exciting news that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has been tapped to star in Season 3 has given fans renewed hope that True Detective will be back and better than ever.
HBO president of programming Casey Bloys confirmed yesterday that the network has a deal with the Moonlight actor to star in a potential third season of the series. Although it hasn't officially received the green light, Bloys seemed optimistic about True Detective's future.
“I have read five scripts for a third season,” he said. “I’m very very impressed and excited about what I’ve read. I don’t want to give away the storyline, but I really think they’re terrific.”
Bloys also shared that the network is currently hiring directors, which is the final step in securing the official green light. All eight episodes of Season 1 were directed by Cary Fukunaga, while Season 2 featured multiple directors.
Ali's likely role in True Detective follows on the heels of some major successes in the actor's career. In addition to his Oscar-winning performance in Moonlight, he also appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures and made an appearance in Netflix's Luke Cage.
Even if you didn't love Season 2 of True Detective, Ali provides a pretty solid incentive to tune in for Season 3.
