Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
True Detective
TV Shows
Who's The Killer On
True Detective
Season 3?
by
Ariana Romero
More from True Detective
True Detective
True Detective
Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: "The Hour and the Day"
Andrea Reiher
Jan 28, 2019
TV Shows
True Detective
Star Mamie Gummer On Season 3's Most Shocking Twist...
Ariana Romero
Jan 28, 2019
TV Shows
True Detective
Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: "The Big Never"
Andrea Reiher
Jan 21, 2019
TV Shows
True Detective
Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: "Kiss Tomorrow...
After a tension-filled season 3 premiere, True Detective settles into more of the slow burn of season 1. Obviously, the show has to trickle out answers
by
Andrea Reiher
True Detective
True Detective
Season 3 Premiere Recap: "The Great War &...
It's no secret that True Detective had a critically-acclaimed and award-winning first season, only for its follow-up season to fall flat. Fortunately, the
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Here's What True Detective's Mind-Bending Season 3 Is A...
We may still have a few months to go before the third season of True Detective comes to HBO, but at least we finally have a full-length, official trailer
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
After After Party
Dissects The Dark Reason We Are So Ent...
Toasting with a "primetime vodka lime," After After Party host Sonia Denis and her panel made up of comedian Rebecca O'Neal, actor Matt Rogers, and
by
Maia Efrem
TV Shows
We Finally Know Where
True Detective
Season 3 Will Take ...
Mahershala Ali is one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. He's starred in some iconic films and televisions shows: House of Cards, The
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Mahershala Ali Set To Star In
True Detective
Season 3
Ever since Season 2 of True Detective failed to gain the critical and commercial acclaim of its freshman season, the future of the anthology series has
by
Caitlin Flynn
TV Shows
True Detective
Is Coming Back With A Major Boost In Star...
True Detective is one of those cultural monoliths that can seemingly only be produced by HBO, Netflix, or AMC. The show was an instant hit, using its
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
True Detective
Recap: To Be Or Not To Be
Called it. When Velcoro was shot at the end of the last episode, nobody here (including me) thought he was actually dead. How could he be? He’s the
by
Anne T. Donahue
Entertainment News
If Rachel McAdams Dates Tim Riggins, We Give Up
UPDATE: This is the day we feared would come. Us Weekly reports Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch, a.k.a. Tim Riggins, are dating. It could just be a
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Tim Riggins Offers To Go Full-Frontal, Nobody Objects
File this one under Mars, Venus: While you're unlikely to ever hear an actress bragging about her willingness to go full-frontal on screen — and people
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
True Detective
Recap: They Found Work In A Horrible Place
There’s a line in Freaky Friday when Jamie Lee Curtis asks, “You mean we’re like, stuck in this suckfest?” And now, 12 years later, we finally
by
Anne T. Donahue
Movies
True Detective
Recap: Damaged Souls Unite
In the immortal words of High School Musical, we’re all in this together. That’s the takeaway from True Detective’s season 2 premiere, in which
by
Anne T. Donahue
Entertainment News
Tim Riggins, Er, Taylor Kitsch Explains Why He's Still Single
Oh, the things you'll learn about Taylor Kitsch — forever and ever Tim Riggins — in the July issue of Elle, out June 23. He rides a motorcycle. He
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Before You Start Watching
True Detective
Season 2...
This Sunday, we embark on the second season of True Detective and officially leave Rust, Marty, and the Yellow King behind. Although we have every faith
by
Anne T. Donahue
Entertainment News
Rachel McAdams Doesn't Care About Being Likable Anymore
She's a bona fide rom-com queen, but Rachel McAdams is ready to make the move from girl next door to something far grittier. Cue a leading role in
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Rachel McAdams Is Back In This
True Detective
Season 2 T...
We've greatly missed our favorite Canadian, Rachel McAdams, so this teaser for True Detective season 2 seems especially promising. There's been a lot of
by
Jenni Miller
Entertainment News
Is Rachel McAdams' New 'Do For
True Detective
Season 2?
True Detective has a habit of subjecting its stars to follicular makeovers. Matthew McConaughey got a ponytail and a stache. Woody Harrelson got a
by
Erin Donnelly
Chicago
Michelle Monaghan: From
True Detective
Star To Nicholas ...
Michelle Monaghan is obviously gorgeous. But, that's not why we admire her so much. Her recent role as an army medic in Fort Bliss is sparking Oscar
by
Rebecca Taras
Movies
It's Official: Vince Vaughn To Join Colin Farrell In Season 2 Of ...
After months of rabid speculation, HBO has finally confirmed that Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will star in the second season of True Detective, putting
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Which Of These 7 Actresses Will Lead
True Detective
Seas...
The speculation about who should star in the second season of True Detective began even before season one had ended. HBO's breakout show did wonders for
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Rachel McAdams For
True Detective
? Yes, Please!
We don't want to whip you into a frenzy, guys, but one of your favorite leading ladies has been tipped to star in your latest TV obsession. Okay, so,
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
True Detective
Season 2: Give Vince Vaughn A Chance
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Vince Vaughn was circling a role in the second season of HBO's neo-noir crime saga True Detective. The news was
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
True Detective
Season 2: Here's What We Know So Far
Another day, another True Detective casting rumor. While it seems like every major actor in Hollywood has been attached to star in the follow-up to Nic
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Tim Riggins May Be Returning To Television
This is not a drill: TV Line is reporting that Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch is in serious discussions for a lead role in season two of HBO's
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
True Detective 2
Is Coming Together 3 Leads At A Time
The great thing about a show like True Detective is that you don't have to see the entire first season in order to write about the upcoming second
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Jessica Chastain To Star In
True Detective
Season 2? It ...
Ever since detectives Rust and Hart rode off into the sunset to close out the memorable first season of HBO's searing mystery series True Detective, the
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Emma Stone & Kristen Wiig To Star In
True Detective
? Yes...
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are clamoring to star in the second season of HBO's acclaimed crime saga True Detective, and now Emma Stone has
by
Daniel Barna
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted