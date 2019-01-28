In a kind of unrelated thread, the rednecks who last week beat the tar out of Brett Goodard (Michael Greyeyes) once again see him talking to some of their daughters on the side of the road. He's only asking the girls if he can have their cans (for the deposit), but the rednecks assume he's being a creep and come for him, lynch mob style. But good ol' Brett is not one to be trifled with. The roll we saw him carrying last week that looked suspiciously like a small body turns out to be a blanket full of guns, plus his house is rigged with all manner of booby traps. The episode's cliffhanger is that the lead redneck kicks Brett's door open and sets off a mortar. It's hard to feel bad for the guy because he kind of had it coming. But unfortunately, this is not going to end well for Brett either.