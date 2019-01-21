True Detective Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: "The Big Never"

It bears mentioning that in 1990, West has been a real friend to Tom Purcell (Scoot McNairy), who is five years sober at that point. He's found religion and he seems to have dealt with the loss of his son and his wife (we don't know how Lucy died, but we know that she's dead in 1990). The news that Julie is alive brings him joy and hope, but also pain because he doesn't want to get his hopes up. What's interesting here is that we know from the 2015 TV interview that something happened in 1990 involving "Julie and her father." Based on that comment, we were not expecting Tom to have his life together — in fact, it felt like he might end up being involved in her disappearance. Apparently, that is not the case, so we're eagerly anticipating watching this incident play out.