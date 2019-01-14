The detectives are pulled from their dump hangout and head to the Purcell house, where their behavior is typical of law enforcement, but maddening to the family of the missing children. Immediately they're suspicious of the father, they're suspicious of the mother, Lucy (Mamie Gummer), who shows up drunk and is obviously estranged from the father despite her still residing in the home, and they're suspicious of the fact that the kids could have simply run away. There's also a man who stayed with them for a while a few months ago, Lucy's cousin. Hays makes a mental note to look into the cousin after finding a peep hole going from the son’s room (where he stayed) to the bedroom of 10-year-old Julie. The discovery is both gross and upsetting.