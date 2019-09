Flashes of the Ozark surroundings introduce us to this mysterious characters about town. There’s a man driving a go-kart and towing a trash bin, and a group of tweens and teens getting into shenanigans out at the local state park, Devil's Den. Three of the teens stand out as especially suspicious and possibly dangerous. We see the trio give Will and Julie quite the stare down when the siblings coast by the boys' car before they go missing. Later, one of them is seen inauspiciously riding Will’s bike. Both the teens and the local man in the go-cart feel like red herrings here, even before we get to the big reveal at the end of the episode. But, there have to be some suspects for the police to zero in on right out of the gate, especially since we know from one flash forward that someone is trying to overturn what will undoubtedly be revealed as a wrongful conviction.