The recent uptick in anthology TV series has been a delight. Seasons of shows like True Detective and American Horror Story are united by mood (stoic and grim, camp and macabre, respectively), rather than by plot.
But anthology TV also means that each season of a show introduces a new cast and a new set of characters. Fear not: Season 3 of True Detective, which lands on HBO Sunday, January 13, features an incredible cast — though quite a grim premise. This season of True Detective focuses on the tragic kidnapping of two children in Arkansas in 1980, and how the case unfolds over decades.
Here's the cast of True Detective season 3, so you don't spend the entire pilot episode distracted by the nagging sensation that arises when you just can't place someone.