What’s your deepest, darkest fear? Whatever it is, you can bet that American Horror Story has explored it. Over eight seasons, Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series has crafted a United States of terror, complete with a haunted hotel, “murder house,” and coven of fashionable, yet sometimes dangerously powerful witches.
Like many American Horror Story fans, I haven’t missed a single episode of the madness — which, more often than not, the season fully descends into by the final three episodes. (If not earlier — let’s be real.) Yet while some seasons of American Horror Story are crazy in all the right ways, not all installments hit horrific highs. Hey, that’s okay: It’s hard to strike magic every time... if you’re not a member of Miss Robichaux’s Academy, that is.
Which seasons of American Horror Story truly reigned Cordelia Goode-levels of supreme? Click through to see our official ranking of American Horror Story seasons, from worst to best.