Milch, if you're not excited about him, is a genius. He co-created NYPD Blue and HBO's masterpiece Deadwood. He's also quite the character, maybe one of the only writers with a personality big enough and a resume long enough to tell Pizzolatto he ought to sit down and shut up. Milch has had his share of trouble with HBO in the past, with the Dustin Hoffman horse racing drama Luck cancelled after horses kept dying, but this seems like the perfect re-entry into the HBO family. He'll shepherd a formerly dead show back to glory. If it works he gets all of the credit, if it fails he gets none of the blame.