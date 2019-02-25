After eight long weeks, the end of True Detective season 3 is finally here. That means finale “Now Am Found” lives up to its name and finds answers to the season's biggest mysteries. Namely, who killed Will Purcell (Phoenix Elkin) and kidnapped his little sister Julie Purcell (Lena McCarthy)?
Detectives Wayne Hays (Oscar favorite Mahershala Ali) and Roland West (Stephen Dorff) have done their best to ferret out some hints since premiere “The Great War and Modern Memory.” First, there’s the creepy way Will’s body was hidden and posed in a cave, complete with many dolls pointing the way to his final resting place. Then, there are the reports that an interracial couple — made up of a white woman and a Black man with a milky eye — in the Purcell kids’ orbit. Even Will and Julie’s mom Lucy Purcell (Mamie Gummer) dropped some incriminating details this season.
Now it’s time for answers about what this all means. So, we scoured the internet for the best theories about who the culprit could have been ahead of True Detective’s finale. Keep reading to find out who the leading suspects were — and whom finale “Now Am Found,” confirms is the true killer.
The killers are: Isabel & Watts (Winner)
The Ringer unravels the most obvious and simple to understand theory around True Detective. As fans have learned over season 3, the unseen white heiress Isabel Hoyt became increasingly unhinged after the death of her husband and young daughter. Mr. June/Junius/Watts (Steven Williams), a Black man with a milky eye, was her caretaker and companion. These two unquestionably fit the bill of the much-noticed interracial pair circling the Purcell children.
So, it seems Watts and Isabel planned to kidnap Julie as a way to lessen Isabel's grief, possibly in a plot sanctioned by their mom in return for cash. In the midst of the actual kidnapping, Will was likely killed in the scuffle and then left posed in the cave out of reverence. Then, Isabel and Watts took Julie to the “pink room” we glimpse at last in “Hunters In The Dark.”
Likelihood from 1-10: 10. As Watts tells Hays and West in the finale, the above theory is almost exactly what happened. After Isabel's loss, she finally found joy upon seeing Julie at a company picnic in 1979. The Hoyts then asked Lucy if Isabel could play with her daughter from time to time. Lucy agreed upon two stipulations: A cash payment and the promise Julie's brother would attend these playdates as protection for Julie.
Then, on the day Julie was kidnapped and Will was murdered, Isabel was acting strangely. She had stopped taking her medicine and had been calling Julie, “Mary,” which is the name of her deceased daughter. During a game of hide and seek, it is heavily suggested, Isabel attempted to finally kidnap Julie (at this time the Hoyts had already asked to adopt the little girl). When Will happened upon them, and tried to pull Julie away from Isabel, the Hoyt daughter pushed Will, throwing him directly onto a rock. He died immediately from blunt force trauma to the head.
“It was just a bad accident,” Watts explains, revealing it was Julie who made sure her captors placed Will's body in the cave. She was the one who placed his hands in the prayer position they were found in and dropped the dolls as markers.
The killer is: Hays?
In a show as twisty as True Detective, someone has to pose the possibility that its hero has actually been the villain all along. So, this Redditor has. This theory questions whether Hays, who has suffered with memory issues all season, spent the multiple Detective investigations removing incriminating evidence against him. Then, his wife Amelia (Carmen Ejogo) figured it out, resulting in her death. How horrifically dark.
Likelihood from 1-10: -3. It's very unlikely Oscar winner and beloved actor Ali agreed to play a child murderer and wife killer. Don't worry about this one too much.
The killers are: The punk teens?
It seems almost fully confirmed Will and Julie were playing games with Isabel and Watts in the woods. So, this Redditor floats the possibility the Purcell children were attacked by the local Volkswagen Bug-driving teens from the premiere (Rhys Wakefield, Frankie Boyle, and 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn) during a trip to see their Hoyt-associated friends. It’s possible the encounter became so violent Will was killed, possibly in an attempt to protect his sister from the teen boys. Terrified of being caught, the teens then fled the scene.
Later, Isabel and Watts found Will’s body and a distraught Julie. So, the Redditor theorizes, the adults left the dolls as markers to find Will’s body, which they placed in the cave out of respect. Finally, Watts and Isabel took Julie away, now especially emboldened to protect her following the tragedy of Will’s murder.
Likelihood from 1-10: 9. This is all so complicated it seems right up True Detective’s alley.
The killers are: The punk teens and Isabel & Watts?
The problem with the earlier theory is just how good it makes Isabel and Watts, a pair of likely child kidnappers, look. So, what if they’re also involved in Will's death along with the punk teens?
This Redditor’s theory connects the almost inevitable culpability of Isabel and Watts with the bizarre, guilty behavior of the teens throughout season 3. The theory suggests Watts tried to kidnap the Purcell children, but Will broke free (possibly helping Lucy also run away in the process). In his haste to escape, Will eventually runs into an inebriated Freddy (Wakefield) and his friends, who then decide to terrorize the younger boy, not realizing they're in the midst of an actual emergency. Will then runs away again, leaving the teens behind. However, he trips and falls, dying in the process; Freddy and his friends have no idea.
Eventually, Watts finds Will and hides his body in the cave for the same reasons as the previous theory. Then, Watts and Isabel take Julie as they had always planned to do.
Likelihood from 1-10: This isn't what happened, but imagine if it had been.
The killer is: Someone who already died?
True Detective is enamored with the idea that “time is a flat circle.” So, as this Redditor points out, it’s likely history will repeat itself with the eventual reveal of True Detective season 3’s true killer. Remember, every person who has been convicted of Will’s death and Julie’s disappearance has received that ruling in absentia because they're dead. The inevitable real killer’s conviction, if there is one, will probably follow that pattern.
It’s worth noting that Watts, who was an old man all the way back in the 1990 timeline, is probably dead in the present.
Likelihood from 1-10: Since Watts is almost definitely involved in True Detective's many crimes somehow, 9.9999.
The killer is: Someone Hays will immediately forget?
So much of True Detective season 3 has been built around Hays’ memory issues. That foundation has to be leading somewhere, right? So, this Redditor suggests Hays will figure out the ultimate secrets of the Purcell case… and then forget it all the next morning. Such a tragic twist would explain Mahershala Ali telling Mercury News of the finale, “Everyone I know just wept over it.”
Likelihood from 1-10: About a 5, but get the tissues now just in case.
