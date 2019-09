In terms of winners, the show got off to an amazing start . Moonlight star Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim to win an Oscar (and quite possibly the newest dad to do the same, his baby is now only 5 days old). Alessandro Bertolazzi represented for immigrants everywhere when he accepted the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in Suicide Squad alongside Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Allen Nelson. And then female costume designer Colleen Atwood took home a win for dressing the cast of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Viola Davis won her first Oscar, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. And then there was the epic fiasco that ushered in Moonlight’s win for Best Picture. I’d be lying if I said a Black film taking home the highest honor of the night didn't feel particularly satisfying.