The short of it is, people of color have been taking L's in pop culture since November. Our investment in the success of films like Moonlight, Fences, Lion, and Hidden Figures at the Oscars were deeper than the awards. It was us waiting for any kind of validation that our work, culture, and lives matter. For those of us who live for life's petty moments, the theatrics around Best Picture didn’t hurt, either. Hopefully this is only the beginning of an epic clap-back season.