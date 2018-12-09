Jason Momoa Resurrected Khal Drogo As SNL Honored Ghosts Of GOT Characters Past

It had to happen. Jason Momoa, promoting the premiere of DC’S Aquaman, hosted Saturday Night Live, and reprised one of his most beloved characters, Khal Drogo. As the co-host of Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo, a fake public access television show, the mighty Khal and his loyal bloodrider Zerbo (played by Kenan Thompson) bring out the dead characters of Game of Thrones yore. After all, there are just so many of them!
Momoa brings back the Drogo we know and love and fear. He barely talks — he grunts his way through conversations, speaks in death threats, and stares menacingly at everyone. “Khal is not the biggest talker,” says Thompson, “but he’s a cool dude when you get to know him!” It’s the Khal Drogo we all miss and love.
The first guest of the show is Hodor...who, even in the afterlife, can still only say “Hodor.” Between Hodor’s “Hodors” and Drogo’s grunts, there’s not much of a conversation, which Thompson points out and dismisses Hodor. But it’s when Thompson asks him, “Mind holding the door for our next guest?” that our heart promptly breaks all over again. We’re still not over the death of that character.
Next up is Pete Davidson as the High Sparrow, in an excellent balding wig. The High Sparrow and Drogo compare their lives of asceticism and excess, with the Sparrow recalling his abstaining from sex when he was alive. “And we both ended up in the same heaven,” he said. “It almost makes you question religion!” After Thompson accidentally mentions that the High Sparrow almost had the power of a king, Drogo is enraged and pours molten gold all over his head. Well, so much for that ghost.
But the real stars of the Ghost Dojo are Joffrey Baratheon (Kate McKinnon) and Olenna Tyrell (Aidy Bryant). Joffrey, as per usual, dares us to fight him, even telling the audience to “cash me ousside.” If Joffrey were alive today, he would totally be a human meme. The show then devolves into a Jerry Springer-like brawl against Olenna and Joffrey, who finally learns that the elder Tyrell matriarch was his killer. Olenna is as unrepentant as ever, telling him, “I’m about to kill you again, Justin Bieber!”
The last season of Game of Thrones doesn’t air until April 2019, but in the meantime we hope that SNL will continue to skewer the popular fantasy show. They’ll never run out of dead characters to impersonate! You can watch the video below.
