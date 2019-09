Allow Jason Momoa To Seduce You With Some Dothraki

It's pretty clear that if you're a Game Of Thrones character once, you're a Game Of Thrones character for life, and nobody is still as big a fan of the show as Jason Momoa. The actor played Khal Drogo back in season 1, but despite the fact that the HBO hit has just one more season left , Momoa is as close as ever to his roots. Back in August, he shouted out the show , which was in the midst of its seventh season, writing an enthusiastic "FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS."