Allow Jason Momoa To Seduce You With Some Dothraki

It's pretty clear that if you're a Game Of Thrones character once, you're a Game Of Thrones character for life, and nobody is still as big a fan of the show as Jason Momoa. The actor played Khal Drogo back in season 1, but despite the fact that the HBO hit has just one more season left, Momoa is as close as ever to his roots. Back in August, he shouted out the show, which was in the midst of its seventh season, writing an enthusiastic "FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS."
Advertisement
And while he may no longer be a part of the series, he hasn't forgotten where he came from. While appearing on the Graham Norton Show over the weekend, Momoa gave Norton and his fellow guests Hugh Grant and Sarah Millican a sampling of his Dothraki, and boy, is it sensual.
I'll admit, I have no idea what he's saying, but it sounds nice, right? And he isn't just all talk. Momoa was in Belfast last week and reunited IRL with his former castmates, and posted photos of the beautiful moments on Instagram.
"Unite the clans," he wrote. "24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju your a fucking legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo."
When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins ? (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) ? @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN ?? #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon ????
"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins," Emilia Clarke, who plays Drogo's former wife and Khaleesi, wrote, adding, "YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN."
What's Dothraki for "he better come back for the last season"?
Advertisement