It's no real surprise that two comedy legends shared some hilarious anecdotes with one another, as evident by this story that Carol Burnett shared with People.
The 82-year-old recalled a dinner she had with fellow icon Lucille Ball, in which the I Love Lucy star revealed what it was like working on her popular series after she was divorced from Desi Arnaz. Ball took on the showrunning duties that her ex-husband had managed and made darn sure she was known as the boss.
"Lucy told me when she got a divorce, she had to do all the stuff that Desi did, and the first table read on the Lucy Show stunk," Burnett says, adding, "She said to me, 'Kid, that is when they put the 'S' on the end of my last name.'"
Okay, first, that is an incredible story. Second, how much would you have loved to have been at that dinner with two such trailblazing and funny women?
Hopefully, Burnett will share even more wonderful stories and memories from her career when she receives her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award during the ceremony on January 30.
The 82-year-old recalled a dinner she had with fellow icon Lucille Ball, in which the I Love Lucy star revealed what it was like working on her popular series after she was divorced from Desi Arnaz. Ball took on the showrunning duties that her ex-husband had managed and made darn sure she was known as the boss.
"Lucy told me when she got a divorce, she had to do all the stuff that Desi did, and the first table read on the Lucy Show stunk," Burnett says, adding, "She said to me, 'Kid, that is when they put the 'S' on the end of my last name.'"
Okay, first, that is an incredible story. Second, how much would you have loved to have been at that dinner with two such trailblazing and funny women?
Hopefully, Burnett will share even more wonderful stories and memories from her career when she receives her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award during the ceremony on January 30.
Advertisement