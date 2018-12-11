We're Finally Getting An Audrey Hepburn TV Show

It's about time Audrey Hepburn got the biopic treatment she deserves. She's an award-winning actress, noted style icon, and even the backdrop of the huge twist on Big Little Lies.
Wildside, the Italian production company behind the HBO's The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend, reportedly plan to start shooting a TV drama series about the life of the Hollywood actress in 2020.
According to Variety, the untitled project is based on a treatment that was co-written by Hepburn's son, Luca Dotti, and writer Luigi Spinola. No casting decisions have been announced, but that's likely because it's going to take more than a simple audition to find the woman to embody the coveted role. Women like Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman come to mind...
Hepburn is best known for her roles in films like Sabrina, Roman Holiday, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and practically owns copyright of the classic beehive hairstyle.
Hepburn passed away in 1993 at age 63. Her legacy was honored in a 200o TV movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, The Audrey Hepburn Story, but this will be the first mainstream and presumably Emmy-laiden portrayal of her life.
