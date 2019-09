2019 doesn't seem so far away now, does it? All the way back in August 2017, writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that her BBC Three show, Fleabag, would be coming back for season two . Then, she went off to create another smash hit, Killing Eve . It's the buzz from that that's kept us sane during this Fleabag-less year, and, as a reward for our patience, a photo from the show's long-awaited return has finally arrived.